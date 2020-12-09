Secularism in France: Teacher says current laws “enough” to protect teachers

The law, as it already exists, is “sufficient” to protect French schoolteachers if applied correctly. This is the view of a teacher who teaches students about secularism and respects all religions and freedom of speech here in France. Sophie Mazet spoke to us when the French government is discussing a bill to close blind spots in the French Republic in the face of radical Islamism. The new bill is designed to prevent another murder of a teacher after Samuel Paty was beheaded outside his school in October for showing students drawn by the Prophet Mohammed.