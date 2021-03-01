Semi-virtual Golden Globes kicks off with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Glam was back for the Golden Globes’ virtual, bicoastal awards night on Sunday as nominees zoomed in from around the world and, for Leslie Odom Jr., from his porch in Los Angeles, not far from action in Beverly Hills.

And they were ready, stylistically, when the Globes shared hosts, with Amy Poehler at Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York.

There were a couple of sweats in sight.

Regina King’s dog snoozed in the background as she showed off her Louis Vuitton dress in silver and black. Amanda Seyfried, from somewhere in the American South, wore a sunny, springy coral Oscar de la Renta with floral ornament, which echoed many stars who said they wanted to give a little joy.

“I have my son, who is 5 months old, lying against a pillow in a tuxedo,” Seyfried said during a pre-show interview.

Cynthia Erivo went after neon green Valentino and Kaley Cuoco munched pizza in a different de la Renta design. Gillian Anderson, alone in Prague, wore a green dress and Julia Garner in a two-tone Prada black and white look. She did not forget the lipstick, a deep red.

Laverne Cox, in a red, ornate cape sleeve dress, did something even more unusual: She got up to chat with reporters for E! and NBC before the show.

“I wanted to feel festive and go for it,” she told NBC. “It’s really amazing with this whole Zoom world. People can do what they want. ”

That meant Chanel for Shira Haas in Los Angeles and custom Gucci for Elle Fanning in London.

“It’s nice to have something to celebrate and dress up, and actually put on a dress to go from my living room to my kitchen,” Fanning told E !. “I thought, why not?”

Fey and Poehler, both dressed in black, joked about the unusual setting and the distance between them, with Fey pretending to stroke Poehler’s hair through the screens. The two were joined by a series of presenters who the winners accepted via Zoom, with an early problem when the winner Daniel Kaluuya’s sound first became quiet and then dotted so that he could speak.

On stage and for their small, personal – and masked – audience, production designer Brian Stonestreet swung like never before when the Globe decided to become bicoastal earlier in February, just days before show time.

The award-winning veteran, who has designed for the Grammys, Billboards, Academy of Country Music and others, told The Associated Press ahead of the Globe’s big night that he got massive horizontal properties for the screen-centered show with shrinking tables in size and number.

“Funny enough, it gave me a little more freedom when it comes to landscape,” he said of Beverly Hilton, while incorporating the Rainbow Room’s massive chandelier in the middle with stars and globes in New York.

He used the extra space (about 36 guests in New York and 42 in Beverly Hills) to expand the screen’s presence and more curvy, more dramatic stairs. On the floor, he placed trophies on pedestals among his two- and three-person cocktail tables, rather than the usual 6-foot round tables that seat 10 to 12 people for a total of more than 1,000.

Instead of star-studded crowds crowding into Hilton’s ballroom, the Globes hosted the front line and key workers, along with food bank workers from the show’s philanthropic partnership with Feeding America.

