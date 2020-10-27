Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court in major victory for Republicans

The Republican-led U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major political victory ahead of Monday’s election by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as he delivered a dramatically conservative revision of the nation’s supreme judicial body.

The Senate voted largely along party lines to confirm Barrett to a lifelong position, overcome overall democratic opposition to the Republican president’s third Supreme Court nomination, and create a 6-3 Conservative majority.

Barrett’s addition cements one of the most directional Supreme Court forms in generations. The shift of the Supreme Court and the broader federal judiciary to the right has been a signature achievement of the Trump presidency, aided by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

(REUTERS)