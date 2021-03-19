Senegal’s youth inspired to work in the country thanks to reality TV shows

In a few weeks, the second season of the hugely popular reality TV series “Ferme Factory” (Farm Factory) will fly over Senegal. But unlike the glitter and glamor commonly associated with such exhibitions, Ferme Factory is far from it: For four months, 20 contestants compete to get their hands as dirty as possible and face various agricultural challenges, including sowing and plowing. The winner is awarded his or her own farm along with three years of agricultural training.

Apart from the entertainment value, the show is part of the government’s efforts to popularize the agricultural sector among the country’s youth and encourage them to work in the countryside instead of replacing the countryside with the city or embarking on the dangerous path of illegal migration.

