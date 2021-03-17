Several were killed in shots fired at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area

Shots at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said on Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a hunt.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street. He said all four victims were women and “It seems they may be Asian.”

Atlanta police responding to a robbery going on at a spa around 5:50 p.m., found three women dead from obvious gunfire, police said.

While on the scene, they learned that a caller had reported shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

Earlier, around 5 p.m., five people were shot at the Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 50 miles north of Atlanta, said Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain Jay Baker.

Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim’s gender or race, Baker said.

A man suspected of the Acworth shooting was caught by surveillance video that pulled up to the business around noon. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, from Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 240 kilometers south of Atlanta.

Baker said they believe Long is also a suspect in the Atlanta shootings.

With two shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta and knowledge of the shooting in Acworth, Atlanta police said they sent officers to check nearby similar companies and increased patrols in the area.

(AP)