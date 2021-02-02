Singer Marilyn Manson dropped out of the record label after abuse

Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by her record label on Monday after “Westworld” TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said he “abused me terribly for several years.”

Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, accused in an Instagram post.

“The name of my addict is Brian Warner, also known in the world as Marilyn Manson. He started taking care of me when I was a teenager and abused me terribly for several years,” she wrote.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood added.

Three other women on Monday also posted accusations on Instagram against Manson of emotional and mental abuse over the past ten years.

Manson’s record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that in light of the “disturbing allegations” from Wood and other women, the company will “cease to further market its current album with immediate effect.”

“Because of these developments, we have also decided not to collaborate with Marilyn Manson on future projects,” the Loma Vista statement added.

Representatives of Manson did not return requests for comment on Monday. The singer is known for her gothic-inspired black clothes and heavy make-up. His hits include “The Dope Show” and “Personal Jesus.”

Wood had testified before the U.S. Congress and the California Senate about his experience of violence in rape and rape without identifying who was responsible.

Asked about Wood’s testimony in a 2020 interview with the British newspaper Metal Hammer, Manson’s representatives said in a statement; “Personal testimony is just that, and we think it’s inappropriate to comment on it … There are also many articles over several years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson.”

Wood began his career as a child actor in films such as “Thirteen”. Other credits include “The Wrestler” and the TV series “Mildred Pierce.”

She said on Monday that she was “ready to live in fear of retaliation, slander and extortion … I stand with the many victims who will no longer remain silent.”

The actor’s representatives did not return a request for further comment on Monday.

Dozens of men in entertainment, politics, business and sports have been accused of sexual offenses or emotional abuse since the #MeToo movement went viral in 2017 after several allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was sentenced in 2020 to 23 years in prison.

(REUTERS)