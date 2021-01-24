Suspected jihadist attacks on the army in Mali kill three soldiers

Two attacks on the army in central Mali overnight killed three soldiers while leaving five of the alleged attackers dead, security sources said on Sunday.

The attacks occurred near the border with Burkina Faso on army positions that have been targeted in the past. A deadly Islamist offensive began in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading elsewhere.

“Two simultaneous terrorist attacks at night Saturday to Sunday […] caused the deaths of three soldiers, a military source told AFP, describing raids on Boulkessy and Mondoro in central Sahel, which also left five suspected jihadists dead.

A security source confirmed the attacks and the number of deaths, adding that seven other soldiers were injured along with a number of suspected jihadists, who are said to have abandoned 25 motorcycles when they fled.

The attack occurred at 3 o’clock (0300 GMT) and the fighting continued for about an hour, a local official told AFP.

In September 2019, the same army positions were targeted in one of the deadliest attacks on Mali since 2012, with about 50 soldiers killed.

The double attack was later claimed by the support group for Islam and Muslims, the largest jihadist alliance in the Sahel region affiliated with al-Qaeda.

On Thursday, three other Malian soldiers were killed in a bomb blast in the Mondoro area.

( Jowharwith AFP)