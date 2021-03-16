Syria fires Israeli missiles over Damascus, state media say

Syrian air defenses fired several Israeli missile attacks over the capital Damascus on Tuesday, state media reported.

“At 22:35 (2035 GMT) tonight, the Israeli enemy carried out an aggression from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights towards certain targets in the Damascus area,” the Syrian state news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying.

“Our air defenses caught the attack and shot down most of the” missiles, “it said, adding that there were no casualties.

AFP reporters heard explosions above the capital, which according to official media was the air force that responded to the attack.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes had targeted two ammunition depots belonging to Iranian militias fighting on the side of the Damascus government just a few kilometers from Damascus airport south of the capital.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely conducted raids in Syria, mainly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as Syrian government forces.

Israel rarely confirms strikes in Syria, but the Jewish state army has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-torn country last year without leaving details.

In late February, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Sayyida Zeinab area south of Damascus, where Iranian revolutionary guards and Lebanese Hezbollah are present, the observatory said without reporting any deaths.

