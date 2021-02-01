Talks about sexual abuse of children in the family

When France continues to quarrel over how an academic who is alleged to have sexually abused his stepson for several years could act with impunity, we talk to Michael Salter, associate professor of criminology at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. He says that forced sexual relations with children were “the dark side of the sexual revolution” and that it is important to understand that sexual abuse of minors takes place in all sectors of society. “Sexual abuse of children is a public health crisis,” he says.