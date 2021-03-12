Talks to John Kerry, France’s problem with violence against teenagers and celebrates Women’s Day

The world marked International Women’s Day on March 8 with awards for women who make a difference, often at the risk of their own lives. In France, the authorities are struggling with a sharp increase in teenage violence after a series of attacks; free diving under the frozen lake at Tignes; Coronavirus protesters occupy theaters in Paris and we spoke to US climate activist John Kerry on a visit to Paris.

ARTICLES

Weapons agreements and sanctions capture British-Iranian mother in Tehran’s hostage diplomacy ‘

The fate of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman detained in Tehran, is linked to a arms deal dating back to the ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s reign and is another example of Iran’s hostage diplomacy policy. Britain has agreed to pay Iran its fees, but US sanctions are another challenge.

Protesters occupy theaters in Paris to protest Covid-19 suspensions

French protesters occupied three of the country’s four national theaters this week to demand an end to the closure of cultural venues introduced due to the pandemic, as frustration grows with the month-long performance.

A blunt US letter aims to revive the Afghan peace process

A leaked letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ashraf Ghani instructing the Afghan president to follow new initiatives to restart the peace process and enable a US troop extraction caught Afghan women’s rights activists surprised at International Women’s Day.

France is worried about the death of the “contemptible” teenage girl who drowned in the Seine

The French government on Wednesday paralyzed the “contemptuous” death of a 14-year-old girl whose battered body was found in the river Seine after she was bullied at school and online because of “compromise images” shared by her classmates.

The stretch of the river in Argenteuil where the beaten body of a 14-year-old schoolgirl was found. © Thomas Samson, AFP

VIDEO CLIP

The Guimet Museum in Paris revives the Bamiyan Buddhas, 20 years later

Twenty years after the destruction of Afghanistan’s Bamiyan Buddhas by the Taliban, the Guimet Museum in Paris pays homage to the dramatic sculptures of the 600s and 700s and the people of Bamiyan, the Hazara Shiites killed by the Taliban at the beginning of this century.

Paris Guimet Museum illuminates Bamiyan and the historic Buddha statues destroyed there by the Taliban in Afghanistan in March 2001. © France 24 screengrab

‘Longyi Revolution’: Why Myanmar protesters use women’s clothing as protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to putting together traditional women’s dresses, called longyis, on clotheslines across the streets as a way to protect themselves from security forces. According to ancient Myanmar traditions, it is unfortunate to wear clothes that cover women’s private parts.

Longyis hangs above a street during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 6, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

INTERVIEW

Exclusive: “All countries must do better”, says US climate envoy John Kerry to FRANCE 24

The United States Vice President for Climate Change, John Kerry, gave an exclusive interview to Jowharat the US Embassy in Paris. Kerry is on a trip to Europe to resume Washington’s commitment to the fight against climate change. He said that with the election of Joe Biden, the United States is ready to compensate for its “unforgivable absence” over the past four years in the matter under Donald Trump. Kerry expressed hope that the coming years will be “the decade of decision and the decade of action” but warned that “all countries must do better”.

INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

FOCUS

French celebrities help raise awareness of endometriosis

Endometriosis can cause paralyzing painful periods, is a common factor for infertility and affects about one in ten women. Yet for many years it was overlooked by both the general public and doctors. It’s starting to change. In France, Info-Endometrios, a group working to fund research and educate people about the condition, has launched several awareness campaigns. But members say there is still a long way to go.

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

THE 51 PERCENT

Courage under fire: the female activists who risk their lives

Female activists around the world are still risking their lives to take a stand. In a special issue to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, presenters from our exhibitions in French, Arabic and Spanish report on the brave individuals whose only crime is to want a better life for all women.

The 51 percent © Screen grip France24

ENCORE

British author and journalist Will Self about his younger self’s drug addiction

Will Self – a writer, political commentator and one of the liveliest and most interesting thinkers and writers in Britain today – discusses his abusive memory “Will”, which has just been translated into French. He was once notorious for taking heroin on then-Prime Minister John Major while covering the 1997 election campaign, how rehabilitation helped write and whether Britain’s successful vaccination program could take it even further from Europe.

ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

YOU ARE HERE

Free diving under the frozen lake in France’s Tignes resort

High up in the French Alps, Tignes is one of France’s most famous winter resorts. At 2100 meters above sea level, its frozen lake attracts divers in search of cool tensions. The lake is the result of the 1950s construction, down in the valley, of a giant 180 meter high pond, the highest in France. This monumental project completely reshaped the region and the fate of the village.

Tignes © France 24