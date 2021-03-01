Targeted murders growing up in Afghanistan

Nearly 20 years after the US-led intervention in Afghanistan that fired the Taliban, the security situation is deteriorating almost every day in the midst of a new campaign of targeted killings. Although Taliban-Afghanistan peace talks resumed last week, they are failing to prevent ground violence. For a time, the capital Kabul was more or less spared the chaos, but that era seems to be over, especially with an approaching deadline for US troop withdrawals. Our correspondents report.

