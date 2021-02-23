“Targeted sanctions are needed,” said the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Christine Schraner Burgener, the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar, hoped that the military would not brutally crack down on the ongoing mass protest movement against the coup on 1 February. She also called for “targeted sanctions” against regime leaders, saying she had asked them to allow her to visit the country, a request they have rejected “for the time being”.

Asked about the military junta’s plans for the future, the UN diplomat said that the army “has a clear roadmap … to keep [a] new elections to give power back to the party that will win the election. Honestly, I think they have a clear textbook [for] how they will lead such an election because they started arresting people from the NLD (National League for Democracy by the dismissed leader Aung San Suu Kyi). In the end, they will probably ban this party from participating in the next election … It is obvious that they want to retain power and we must avoid this. “

Schraner Burgener also provided an update on the situation for Suu Kyi, although he could not speak directly to her. UN special envoys were told by military officials that the dismissed leader was “peaceful” at home. “I want to see her as soon as possible,” she added.