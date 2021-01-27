The Cannes Film Festival is postponed until July after cancellation in 2020

The Cannes Film Festival said on Wesdnesday that it would postpone this year’s edition from May to July in the hope of having a personal festival, a year after it was completely interrupted by the pandemic.

Cannes organizers announced on Wednesday that this year’s festival will now take place July 6-17, approximately two months after the typical period.

The world’s most prestigious film festival, which has been running for almost 75 years with few breaks, is currently hoping that the corona virus will retreat sufficiently in the summer.

“As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserves the right to change dates depending on how the global health situation developed,” the organizers said in a statement.

“Originally planned from 11 to 22 May 2021, the festival will therefore now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021.”

74th FESTIVAL DE CANNES: DATE CHANGE Initially planned 11-22 May 2021, the Festival de Cannes will now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021. # Cannes2021

– Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) 27 January 2021

The delay looked increasingly likely in recent weeks, with infection levels still high in France and talk of another deadlock looming.

It is another sign of uncertainty for an industry that has been hit by a year of closed cinemas, delayed openings and interrupted productions, with many unsure when the splendor of the red carpet will return to its full glory.

The festival was completely interrupted last year for the first time since World War II, with only a small online presentation from its official selection in October.

The launch creates a “potential confrontation” with its rival European festival in Venice, scheduled for September, The Hollywood Reporter said, “as the two events compete for world premieres and red carpet star power.”

“The move, although expected, will have a domino effect across the festival. The Venice Film Festival is scheduled to start on September 1. Cannes’ new dates mean that it will take less than a month between Europe’s number one and number two festivals, “wrote the trade magazine.

The Venice Festival managed to continue last year under strict health restrictions and took advantage of a calmer rate of infection during the summer.

But the continent’s second major cinema event – the Berlin Film Festival – announced last month that it had delayed its industrial segment from February to an online version in March and would postpone its public screenings until June.

The Cannes Film Festival normally attracts about 45,000 people with official accreditations, of which about 4,500 are journalists.

Its film market, held in conjunction with the main competition, is the industry’s largest marketplace for producers, distributors, buyers and programmers.

The Variety magazine said that holding the event in July would normally “ruffle feathers” among the Riviera’s glitzy hotels, colliding with the peak tourist season – but that it would probably be less worrying this year given the pandemic’s devastating impact on the hospitality sector.

( Jowharwith AFP, AP)