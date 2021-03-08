The doctor helps to provide safe access to abortions around the world

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

About 25 million unsafe abortions take place around the world each year, according to the World Health Organization. It notes that while many places have improved access to safe care, 40 percent of women of childbearing age live in a country with very restrictive abortion laws or where abortion is illegal. Dr. Rebecca Gomperts founded Women on Waves in an effort to empower women and provide safe access to abortions. She has sailed around the world and provided information, medication and surgeries. She joined us for Perspective on International Women’s Day.