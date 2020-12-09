The election in Ghana is competing with voting confidence because the voting results are delayed

The two leading candidates in Ghana’s presidential election have both said they are confident of victory based on their own peaks as the announcement of official results is delayed.

Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said on Tuesday morning that President Nana Akufo-Addo had a small lead in his re-election bid, with 52.72% of the vote from 88% of the polls.

But on Tuesday night, his main rival, former President John Mahama, said he had won 10 of 16 regions according to his camp’s preliminary numbers.

“I am pleased with the results,” Mahama said in a speech. “We will resist any attempt to undermine the will of the people.”

Both sides have said they are also likely to get away with a majority in the vote.

Ghana is seen as a solid democracy in an unstable region where electoral strife this year has led to fears of a democratic setback.

The main candidates, who are not concerned about security or ethnic unrest, have been able to focus on their competing plans to end an economic crisis in West Africa’s second largest economy.

Last year, Ghana emerged from a three-year lending program with the International Monetary Fund only for the coronavirus pandemic to beat demand for its major exports of oil and cocoa, leading to the economy’s first quarterly decline in almost 40 years.

The Election Commission was expected to announce the results on Tuesday but said in a statement that they will be delayed without providing an updated schedule.

The two main parties have switched to power since 1992 and this was the third straight election where Akufo-Addo and Mahama meet.

They agreed last week to resolve any disputes in court over fears that unofficial security groups employed by politicians could disrupt the vote.

