The EU proposes a plan for Covid-19 travel documents

The European Union presented a plan on Wednesday to establish a travel document to restore the free movement within the bloc of citizens inoculated against coronavirus.

The certificate will show “whether the person has either been vaccinated or recently received a negative test or has recovered from Covid and thus has antibodies”, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“With this digital certificate, we strive to help Member States reintroduce free movement in a safe, responsible and reliable way.”

(AFP)