The French city of Lyon is stirring up controversy over meat-free school lunches

Mayor Grégory Doucet of Lyon, a member of the Green Party, has been shot by government officials for his decision to offer meat-free lunches only as services are reduced due to the pandemic.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called it an “unacceptable insult” to French farmers and butchers, adding that it was a “moralizing and elitist policy” of the green mayor.

“Let’s stop putting ideology on our children’s plates,” Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie wrote on Twitter.

But Doucet defended its decision, saying that a single menu without meat that everyone can eat was only intended to ensure smooth service at meals, given the limits and social distance forced by the Covid-19 crisis.

Proteins such as fish and eggs are included in the menu, he noted.

