The Greek island of Kastellorizo, a symbol of tensions with Turkey

Located in the Aegean Sea, the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​is a rocky excavation of 9 km² surrounded by turquoise waters. Three months ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to launch gas exploration south of the island threw its 200 residents into the international spotlight. They were unable to reach the Turkish coastal town of Kas, two kilometers away by boat, on which they depend for supplies. Our journalists met the islanders of Kastellorizo ​​and their Turkish neighbors. Geopolitics seems to be a distant interest for them: all they want is to live in peace.