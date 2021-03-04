The murdered journalist Khashoggi’s fiancé demands American action against the Saudi Crown Prince

In an interview with FRANCE 24, the fiancé of the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi praised the recently decided decision by the Biden administration to declassify an intelligence evaluation of the shocking murder of her fiancée 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. But Hatice Cengiz urged Washington to go beyond words and enforce “sanctions” or other “actions” against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Speaking to Jowharfrom Istanbul, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancé welcomed as a “very important step” the Biden administration’s decision to declassify an intelligence evaluation in which the Saudi Crown Prince “approved an operation” to “capture or kill” Khashoggi.

However, Cengiz stressed that this step was insufficient and said that without concrete “sanctions” or other “measures” against the Saudi Crown Prince, no justice would be done. “It’s time to do it [the] right thing: that’s my message to [US President Joe] Biden. He should do more, she told Marc Perelman, FRANCE 24.

Two bills have been introduced in the US Congress to seek sanctions against MBS, a move that Cengiz welcomed. She also expressed her “support” for a crime against humanity that was filed in Germany against the Crown Prince by the press guard Reporters Without Borders.

Cengiz also expressed “hope” that world powers could change the way Riyadh handles them, adding that the Turkish authorities were still determined to seek the truth about the murder that took place on Turkish soil, with an ongoing trial.

She said that she “did well” and “recovered” after the murder in 2018, but that the most difficult thing was not to know where her fiancé is left. “Without [a] last goodbye, it’s really hard to believe what happened, she told FRANCE 24.