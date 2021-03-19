The Paris area was waiting for another deadlock, ten years of war in Syria and Lebanon’s empty shelves

Almost a year after France entered its first Covid-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a month-long curfew for Paris and other hard-hit regions. We also looked back at the start of the Syrian conflict ten years ago this week. spoke with Myanmar’s UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun; and saw how Lebanon’s dual political and economic crises have led to a shortage of important food supplies.

Paris region and then to begin a month-long restriction on Friday

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday announced a month-long restriction for Paris and other regions of the country starting on Friday as the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units increases. Schools and important shops, including bookstores, remain open.

“A French exception”: Experts call for reconsideration of open school policy in the midst of a pandemic

One year ago on Tuesday, France took the extraordinary step of locking schools across the country. But when the global pandemic subsided and flowed over the long months ago, France stood apart – with its government proud to keep schools open even when neighboring countries closed theirs. However, health and education staff believe that France’s doctrinal approach to schools needs some serious overhaul.

Paris Commune, 150 years later – from the siege of the capital to “Bloody Week”

The Paris Commune began a revolt on March 18, 1871, when the largely left-wing, radical National Guard refused to accept the authority of the French government, killed two generals and took control of Paris – initiated the communists’ feverish two-month rule over the City of Lights.

Myanmar’s fleeing police put India in a tight spot

The arrival of Myanmar nationals in India, who say they are police fleeing junta orders to shoot unarmed protesters protesting the coup in February, has put India in a vulnerable position. The popular mood in India’s border Mizoram to help ethnic relatives across the border must be balanced with regional geostrategic interests.

Debate rages over US Senate filibuster, legislative “weapons of mass destruction”

The Senate filibuster, a major cause of US political locks, has been the subject of fierce fighting in Washington. US President Joe Biden said he was open to reforming the filibuster because GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promised a “burnt land” policy if abolished.

Lebanon’s political class is “in trouble over a ruinous field” when the economic crisis rages

Lebanon remains in a political dead end as quarrels between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri continue over the formation of a new government, even as the country suffers the worst economic crisis in its history, exacerbated by the devastating August explosion in a Beirut port.

In pictures: A look back, a year after France went into lockdown

One year ago on Wednesday, millions of lives were turned upside down when French President Emmanuel Macron announced a nationwide deadlock that would take effect at noon on March 17, 2020 and would end almost two months later on May 10. Jowhartakes a look at some of the images from this unprecedented public health measure that tested the country’s resilience.

The war in Syria, in 10 important dates

Since an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in 2011, Syria has been embroiled in a civil war that has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions. We look back on a decade of conflict on ten important dates.

Lebanon: Closed supermarkets and empty shelves when food crisis hits

Protesters have returned to the streets of Lebanon in recent days as the country’s economic collapse, which has led to the collapse of its currency, continues to trigger widespread difficulties. Now the crisis has forced supermarkets and grocery stores around the country to close temporarily, raising fears that a country that is dependent on imports may soon face acute shortages.

‘A symbol of Marseille’: The Vélodrome football stadium becomes a major vaccination center

One of the largest Covid-19 vaccination centers in France opened on Monday at the Vélodrome stadium, home to the Olympique de Marseille football club, where up to 2,000 people a day could soon be exposed to the virus. It is hoped that the stadium’s symbolic significance will encourage more locals to be vaccinated in a country where vaccine certainty is notoriously high.

Myanmar’s UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun: “I am proud to have been accused of high treason” by junta

On February 26, Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun, took a sudden and unexpected step to declare his employer – the military junta – the illegal ruler of Myanmar in front of the UN Assembly. In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, the diplomat describes what he went through before giving the fateful speech, and why targeted sanctions are needed against a junta who he says “commits crimes against humanity”.

Bonnie Tyler: The best is not yet

She has one of the most distinctive voices in the world. Bonnie Tyler has performed for 50 years with beloved songs such as “Total Eclipse of the Heart”, “Lost in France” and “I Need a Hero”. She talks about her optimistic new album, “The Best is Yet to Come”; to be in Portugal since the pandemic began; and why she can not wait to meet her fans again. Bonnie also answers some questions from fans sent to us on Twitter.

France’s war on drugs: harsh laws versus high consumption

Despite having some of Europe’s strictest drug laws, France has the highest proportion of cannabis consumption on the continent. We take a closer look at illegal substances in this issue of French Connections.

The sound from her voice: Why Alexa and other smart home appliances need a feminist reboot

Have you noticed how the dulcetones on our smart home appliances happen to be feminine and quite obliging? We’ve talking to Dr Yolande Strengers, an Australian digital sociologist and co-author of “The Smart Wife: Why Alexa and Other Devices Need a Feminist Reboot.”

In the pursuit of excellence: French artisans strive for the highest price

For French artisans, the title “Meilleur Ouvrier de France” is the prestige of life; the recognition of unparalleled savoir-faire in a particular discipline. The most famous winners are all chefs, although 230 different industries are involved in the competition. Florists, stonemasons and confectioners all compete to win the highest honor for their professions.

Ready to wear, autumn-winter 2021/22: Dior’s disturbing view of beauty

Mirror, mirror on the wall … who is the nicest of them all? Dior’s lavish and subversive film for next autumn’s finished clothes offers that the answer is not simple. With personal fashion weeks still interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the film was shot in Versailles’ world-famous Hall of Mirrors. Maria Grazia Chiuri takes us deep into a world of fairy tales with the help of a challenging set by the Italian artist Silvia Giambrone, motivated by choreography by Sharon Eyal.

