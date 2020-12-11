The Sarkozy corruption trial is set to end on March 1

The court of the former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s landmark for corruption will rule on March 1, 2021.

The trial ended on Thursday night after the defense ended.

Earlier this week, prosecutors demanded that Sarkozy be sentenced to four years in prison, two of which he would serve.

The 65-year-old right-winger, the country’s first modern head of state to appear on the bridge, is accused of trying to bribe a judge with a plum pension job in exchange for inside information about an investigation into his campaign finances.

Prosecutors demanded the same punishment for Sarkozy’s lawyer and co-defender, Thierry Herzog, as well as for Judge Gilbert Azibert.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, had told the court on Monday that he “never committed the slightest act of corruption” and promised to go “all the way” to clear his name.

The allegations of corruption and influence – among several lawsuits against him – carry a penalty of up to ten years and a fine of one million euros (1.2 million dollars).

Sarkozy defended himself in court for the first time on Monday, saying he wanted the prospect of a fair hearing after being “dragged through the mud for six years”.

“What did I do to deserve this?” asked Sarkozy, who wore a dark suit and a surgical mask and promised to “go all the way for the truth.”

(AFP)