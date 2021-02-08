Tom Brady claimed his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday, passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thrashed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Tampa, Fla.

Brady wasted no time putting the Bucs in position for his second Super Bowl title and first since the 2002 season by shooting for the first three halves and a 21-6 half.

The early attack included a patented last-minute run that he covered with a 1-yard strike to Antonio Brown with 6 seconds left. Rob Gronkowski grabbed two touchdowns and set the season’s record for points from Brady to 14. Gronkowski had six grips for 67 yards.

A 27-yard TD run in the third quarter by Leonard Fournette, who recorded 89 yards on 16 touchdowns, made it 28-9. That TD helped ic the result as the Bucs constantly pressured Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, who suffered his worst NFL defeat.

Kansas City settled for three field goals by Harrison Butker.

Mahomes finished just 26 of 49 for 270 yards. He had two interceptions, a choice by Antoine Winfield that led to a third quarter Tampa Bay field goal and the other with one minute left by Devin White.

The 43-year-old Brady, who won six Super Bowl championships with New England, contributed to his age-challenging legacy by constructing Tampa Bay to a title in his first season as a quarterback in an NFC team. He received his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and added his own record.

When he played behind a patchwork line that lacked two starting tackles, he was hooked by a long turf toe that he injured in the division round. He climbed for 33 yards. Travis Kelce led the managers with 10 receptions for 133 yards. Chiefs scored 11 penalties, eight in the first half.

By making his 10th Super Bowl appearance, Brady constructed a touchdown during the first quarter of the game for the first time by throwing an 8-yard score to Rob Gronkowski.

Brady, who went 16-on-20 for the first 140 halves, added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Gronkowski after an offside penalty against the Chiefs caused Tampa Bay to take a field goal off the board.

He took over with only 55 seconds left and led a 71-march with the help of two pass interruptions against Kansas City. The second came in the final zone, giving the Bucs a chance from the 1-yard line, which Brady paid off by finding Antonio Brown with 6 seconds left.

Mahomes started 3-for-12 before finishing 9 of 19 for just 67 yards passing in the half.

(REUTERS)