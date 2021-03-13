The UN Security Council demands the withdrawal of foreign troops, mercenaries from Libya

The UN Security Council on Friday called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya “without further delay” in a unanimously approved declaration.

It also welcomed the Libyan parliament’s approval of a new unified government on Wednesday, which will lead the oil-rich country to elections in December after a decade of conflict following the abolition of dictator Moamer Gadhafi.

“The Security Council calls on all parties to implement the ceasefire agreement in its entirety and calls on the Member States to respect and support the full implementation of the agreement,” said the statement approved by all 15 council members.

According to the global body, some 20,000 foreign troops and mercenaries remained in Libya at the end of 2020, and no withdrawals have been observed since then.

“The Security Council calls for full compliance with the UN arms embargo from all Member States, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions,” the text said.

The arms embargo imposed since the NATO-led mission to overthrow Gaddafi has been regularly violated for several years, according to UN experts responsible for its implementation.

Their annual report is expected in the next few days.

Experts have previously condemned the presence of Russian mercenaries, Turkish troops and armed groups of Syrians, Chadians and Sudanese in Libya.

“The Security Council acknowledges the need to plan for disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of armed groups, reform of the security sector and the establishment of an inclusive, civilian-led security architecture for Libya as a whole,” the statement said.

(AFP)