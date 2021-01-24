The United States to strengthen bilateral ties with France, says Biden to Macron

US President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron and expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral ties, the White House said, as Biden made the traditional ally one of the first countries contacted during his first day in office.

The White House statement also said that Biden emphasized his commitment to strengthen transatlantic relations through NATO and the US partnership with the European Union.

The two leaders also agreed on the need for close coordination, including through multilateral organizations, to address common challenges such as climate change, COVID-19 and the global economic recovery, the statement said.

They also agreed to work together on common foreign policy priorities, including China, the Middle East, Russia and the Sahel region of West Africa.

