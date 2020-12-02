The US Attorney General says no evidence of fraud to change the election result

The U.S. Attorney General rejected Republican claims of significant voting rights in Tuesday’s presidential election, which increased pressure on President Donald Trump to give up his quixotic effort to overthrow Joe Biden’s clear victory.

“So far we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome of the election,” Justice Minister Bill Barr told the Associated Press in an interview.

Barr’s comments confirmed the findings of the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. intelligence service and independent opinion polls that the 2020 election was, in the language of government officials, the “safest in American history.”

They came when Trump persistently claimed, without proof, that fraudulent voting methods and systems in key states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia had deprived him of a second term.

In tweets Tuesday afternoon, Trump highlighted testimonies offered in a public hearing on the Michigan election, which has already confirmed Biden’s victory in the state, and a separate Republican-organized event in Virginia.

“People are arriving like never before. Big truck transporting hundreds of thousands of fraudulent (FAKE) polls to a polling station? Terrible – SAVE AMERICA!” he wrote.

Unjustified allegations

In several lawsuits – all rejected by the courts – the Trump campaign has tried to invalidate millions of votes for Biden based on allegations that lack evidence.

According to official polls, Biden earned 6.2 million more votes than Trump, capturing 306 state-by-state ballots, well above the 270 needed to win the presidency.

But Trump’s campaign has sought to delay the popular vote from being completed before the election college meets on December 14 to certify the election winner.

His personal and campaign lawyers, led by Rudy Giuliani, have made many accusations, ranging from ballot boxes and the filling of fake ballot boxes, to thousands of dead people who have voted, to voting machines programmed to benefit Biden.

On November 17, Trump fired Chris Krebs, the respected head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who was responsible for the security of the election and had made the “safest ever” statement about the election on November 3.

Krebs has since been demonized by the White House, where Trump campaign lawyer Joe DiGenova sparked outrage by calling him an “idiot” who should be “taken out at dawn and shot.”

No systemic fraud

Barr, an ally of Trump, did not make specific allegations, but dismissed the idea of ​​any “systemic” fraud that would have changed the outcome of the vote.

Barr noted that any problems for which there is evidence would affect an insignificant number of votes.

“There has been a claim that would be systemic fraud, and it would be the claim that machines were programmed mainly to twist the election results,” he told the AP.

“And DHS and DOJ have looked at it, and so far we have not seen anything to prove it,” he said, referring to the Department of Homeland Security and Justice.

Giuliani rejects Barr

There was no immediate reaction to Barr from Trump. But in a joint statement, Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to the outgoing president’s campaign, dismissed the remarks.

“With all due respect to the Minister of Justice, there has been no appearance of an investigation by the Ministry of Justice,” they said.

“We have gathered a lot of evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses who swear under oath that they saw crimes committed in connection with voter fraud.”

They said they would “continue our pursuit of the truth through the judiciary and state legislators.”

Barr’s comments were reported around the same time he arrived at the White House on Tuesday for unspecified meetings.

New news reports have said that Trump is dissatisfied with Barr because he has not made efforts to support the presidential re-election.

But apparently appealing to Trump, he revealed on Tuesday that he had appointed an independent special prosecutor to investigate the Justice Department and FBI investigators who investigated the links between Trump’s campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

Trump has claimed that these investigators, including former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, were part of a corrupt, political “witch hunt” by the “deep state” to undermine his administration.

