The US report on Khashoggi does not prove the accusations, says the Saudi UN envoy

Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador said on Monday that a US intelligence report involving the kingdom’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi had not presented any solid evidence.

“The report … is based on could have, should and would have and will not rise anywhere near proving the allegation beyond a reasonable doubt,” Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said in a Twitter post.

“The prince bravely accepted moral responsibility, presented the accused to the judiciary and promised to reform the intelligence services. The case was closed!”, He added.

Prince Mohammed has denied any involvement in the Khashoggi assassination, for which eight people were detained in Saudi Arabia last year, but has said he bears the ultimate responsibility for what happened to his guard.

The US report released on Friday based its assessment that Prince Mohammed approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi on the prince’s control of decision-making, the direct involvement of a key adviser and his own protective detail, and his “support for using violent measures to silent dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi. “

The Saudi government has rejected the report’s findings and reiterated its earlier statements that Khashoggi’s death was a heinous crime by a rogue group.

(REUTERS)