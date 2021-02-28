Then actor Chadwick Boseman, Netflix for awards at virtual Golden Globes

Golden Globes are handed out during pandemic conditions on Sunday on a night that could see big wins for the streaming service Netflix, awards for the late actor Chadwick Boseman and a slew of celebrities in pajamas.

Netflix Inc enters Sunday’s virtual celebration of movies and television, hosted from New York and Los Angeles by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with a dominant 22 film nominations but still in search of its first best film win.

It could come from the period drama “Mank”, about the screenwriter of “Citizen Kane”, which leads with six nods, including for best drama film, for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, and for director David Fincher.

Still, experts say a “Mank” victory is far from certain from the small and unpredictable Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) whose members choose the winners.

“It has everything that goes in terms of pedigree and there is a feeling that awards show love stories about the industry. But I feel that ‘Mank’ is not everyone’s favorite,” says Alison Willmore, film critic at entertainment site Vulture.com.

The biggest competition comes from Searchlight Pictures’ “Nomadland”, a touching documentary-style drama about residents of recession-hit America, and star-studded Netflix 1960s hippie law drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The MeToo revenge’s black comedy “Promising Young Woman” and the disturbing aging story “The Father” sum up the nominations for the film drama.

The Disney + TV movie from the Broadway musical “Hamilton” and Amazon Studios’ “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, a satire on America by former President Donald Trump, is seen as the best in the category of best comedy or music film.

For television, Netflix’s royal series “The Crown”, whose current season focuses on the late Princess Diana, leads the way with six nods, followed by the quirky small-town comedy “Schitt’s Creek” on Pop TV.

Boseman, whose death at 43 from an undiscovered battle with cancer stunned fans and the industry, is considered the favorite of a posthumously best actor Golden Globe.

Boseman’s last performance, as a blunt trumpet player in the drama “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, was released after his death.

“It’s a great space-filled show that is different from many other challengers,” says Willmore.

Jane Fonda and TV producer Norman Lear will receive lifetime awards, while a varied selection of stars, including Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Second Day (“USA vs. Billie Holiday”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom “), Daniel Kaluuya (” Judas and the Black Messiah “) and Leslie Odom Jr. (“A Night in Miami”), is about to act awards.

This year, due to the pandemic, they will wait at home for their name to be called, rather than walk the red carpet before eating and dining at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Nicholas Hoult, who is nominated to play Russian Emperor Peter III in the TV comedy “The Great”, said he would watch from home in London, where it will be well past midnight.

“I’ll probably be sitting in bed with the top half of my tuxedo and pajamas at the bottom,” Hoult said.

(REUTERS)