Tiger Woods in hospital with multiple injuries after car accident

Golfer Tiger Woods was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday after suffering several injuries when his car went off a road and rolled over, demanding that life’s jaws clear him out.

“Tiger Woods was in a single car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” said his boss, Mark Steinberg. He is currently undergoing surgery and we thank you for your integrity and support. “

Woods, the only occupant of the car, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, his agent added.

The rollover crash near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles. TV images showed the car lying on a patch of grass off the road, with its hood damaged.

A KABC TV helicopter over Woods’ accident site showed a car on its side with the front end badly damaged. Airbags seemed to be used. The wreck appeared to be right next to a road on a slope.

The crash occurred just before 07.15 local Tuesday, officials said.

Course lessons for celebrities

Woods was in Los Angeles this weekend as the tournament host for the Genesis Invitational on the Riviera, where he handed over the trophy. He would spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with which he has an approval contract.

According to Golf Digest, which is also owned by Discovery, the TV recording was courses for celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not play.

The 15-time champion played last December 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. He had a fifth operation on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas.

This is Woods’ third time participating in a car investigation. The most infamous was early in the morning after Thanksgiving 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. It was the beginning of shocking revelations that he had cheated on his wife with several women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a Mississippi Rehabilitation Clinic, and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him sleeping behind the wheel of a car that was uncomfortably parked on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and later said he had an unexpected reaction to prescription back pain medication. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic for help with prescription drugs and a sleep disorder.

( Jowharwith AFP, AP and REUTERS)