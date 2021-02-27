Tiger Woods is recovering and is in a good mood after treatment after a car crash

Tiger Woods is recovering and is in a “good mood” after a second day of treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after his terrible rollover solo car smash that left him with serious leg injuries.

The golf superstar was transferred to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night after undergoing emergency surgery the day before at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to repair compound fractures in each leg except a split ankle.

“Tiger and his family would like to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received in recent days,” said a statement on Wood’s Twitter account. “We will not have any more updates right now. Thank you for your continued privacy. ”

The 15-time champion Woods drove alone Tuesday morning in a suburb of south Los Angeles when his SUV hit the center median, crossed into the resistance, hit a tree and then rolled several times.

Friday’s statement did not go into detail about the type of follow-up treatment Woods receives in Cedars-Sinai, which is located about 15 kilometers west of Los Angeles and is known for treating Hollywood’s rich and famous.

Wood’s surgery involved inserting a rod into Wood’s tibia and using “a combination of screws and pins” to stabilize his foot and ankle.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday that Woods would not face charges related to the crash. “This is still an accident. Accident is not a crime. Unfortunately, they happen, he said.

Woods has won the second-largest championship in history behind Jack Nicklaus 18. He has 82 PGA Tour victories tied to Sam Snead for the record.

