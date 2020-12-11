Elected President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine Person of the Year 2020, the publication announced Thursday.

The Democratic pair were elected ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care professionals and Anthony Fauci, the racial rights movement, and President Donald Trump, whom Biden defeated in the November election.

Tids magazine covers have a picture of Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, with the subtitle “Changing America’s story.”

Biden beat Trump by 306 votes to Trump’s 232 to end the real estate magnet that became a politician after a period.

Biden received about seven million more votes than his Republican opponent, who does not yet admit, and claims a widespread fraud for which there is no evidence.

The Time magazine’s prize – awarded annually since 1927 – honors the person or persons who most influenced the news, for better or worse, during the calendar year.

Earlier Thursday, Time named basketball star LeBron James Athlete of the Year for his performances on and off the court.

The 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player was honored for fighting oppression of black citizens in one year when he won his fourth NBA title.

K-Pop sensation BTS was named Entertainer of the Year.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was Time’s Person of the Year last year, while Trump won in 2016.

