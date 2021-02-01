Trump appoints new lawyers for his prosecution process a day after the defense team quit

On Sunday, former US President Donald Trump appointed two new lawyers to lead the defense in his upcoming trial against the Senate after breaking with resignation from his previous council.

Lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead the defense in the trial, which will begin on February 9, Trump’s office said in a statement. Schoen had already helped Trump and his advisers prepare for the process, according to the former president’s office.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barberi, two lawyers in South Carolina, are no longer in Trump’s team, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Saturday. The source described their resignation as a “mutual decision.”

The US Senate will consider an indictment passed by the House of Representatives on January 13, accusing Trump of instigating the storms on January 6 of his supporters, a ravage that killed five people.

Trump will file a response to the allegations on Tuesday.

Forty-five Senate Republicans supported a failed effort last week to stop Trump’s indictment, in a display of biased unity that some quoted as a clear sign Trump will not be convicted of inciting rebellion at the Capitol.

Schoen previously represented Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone, who in November 2019 was convicted of swearing in to legislators who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump pardoned Stone in December 2020, weeks before leaving office on January 20.

Castor is a former Pennsylvania district attorney known for his decision not to prosecute entertainer Bill Cosby in 2005 after a woman accused Cosby of sexual assault. In 2017, Castor Cosby’s prosecutor sued in the defamation case and claims that she ruined her political career in retaliation.

Cosby, 83, is now serving a three- to ten-year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia after being convicted in a 2018 trial for drugging and raping a one-time friend in his home in 2004.

(REUTERS)