Trump encourages his supporters to be vaccinated against Covid-19

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump encouraged his Republican supporters – one of the most important groups resistant to Covid-19 vaccines – to get their shot.

“I would recommend it,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

“I would recommend it to many people who do not want it and many of these people voted for me frankly,” he said.

“It’s a good vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.”

This was Trump’s most explicit support for the national mass vaccination campaign since he left office in January.

All other former living presidents, including Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush, have provided high-profile public services.

But Trump has largely been silent while the man who defeated him, President Joe Biden, masterminds the vaccine rollout.

Surveys show that Republican men, who are overwhelming supporters of Trump and his “Make America Great Again” or MAGA platform, are the leading vaccine skeptics.

At the same time, Trump remained non-existent in trying to retake the presidency after his only term in office.

“Based on each vote, they want me to run again,” he said. “But we will look and we will see.”

Trump spoke a day after the White House suggested he should not wait for an “engraved invitation” to join the public campaign and encourage Americans to take Covid-19 vaccines.

“Every other living president.

