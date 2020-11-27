Trump says he will leave the White House if the US Electoral College votes for Biden

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to admitting the November 3 election, although he reiterated his baseless claims about massive suffrage.

Speaking to reporters on the Thanksgiving holiday, Republican Trump said that if Democrat Biden – who is due to be sworn in on January 20 – is certified as an Electoral College election winner, he will leave the White House.

But Trump said it would be difficult for him to concede in the current circumstances and refused to say whether he would attend Biden’s inauguration. Voters are scheduled to meet on December 14.

“This election was a fraud,” Trump insisted, while not presenting any concrete evidence of such voting irregularities.

Biden and Trump both stayed close to home to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday when the coronavirus pandemic raged across the country.

Biden spent his vacation in the small coastal town of Rehoboth, Delaware, where he and his wife Jill have a vacation home. Bidens hosts daughter Ashley Biden and her husband Dr. Howard Kerin for the holidays.

The former vice president, who appears with his wife in a video message posted on his Twitter account on Thanksgiving, says his family usually holds a large gathering on the island of Nantucket outside Massachusetts, but would stay in Delaware this year “with only a small group around our dinner table “due to the pandemic.

In his presidential address to a nation that has lost more than 260,000 lives to the coronavirus, the Democratic president-elect said the Americans made a “shared sacrifice for the whole country” and a “common purpose statement” by staying home with their immediate families.

“I know this is not how many of us hoped we would spend the holidays. We know that a small act of staying home is a gift to our Americans,” Biden said. “I know better days are coming.”

Republican President Trump often enjoys vacationing at his Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida. But on Thursday, he stayed in the Washington area and spent part of the morning at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia where he played a round of golf.

It was far from last year when he visited https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-afghanistan/trump-makes-surprise-afghanistan-trip-voices-hope-for- vapenvila-idUSKBN1Y225Y to Afghanistan , where he served turkey to American troops before sitting down to have Thanksgiving dinner with them.

This time, Trump spoke via video link from the White House to military members.

(REUTERS)