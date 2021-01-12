Trump takes no responsibility for the Capitol attack, saying his speech was ‘perfectly appropriate’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, who encouraged them to march on Congress, had anything to do with the deadly violence that broke out shortly after.

“They analyzed my speech in my words and my last paragraph, my last sentence, and everyone at the tee just thought it was perfectly appropriate,” Trump told reporters before flying out for a trip to Texas.

On January 6, he told a large crowd in Washington that the presidential election had been stolen and that they would march toward Congress and show “strength.” The crowd broke into Congress and forced frightened lawmakers to abandon a ceremony that put the legal stamp on Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

A Capitol police officer died of injuries sustained in the riot and police shot a woman during the violence. Three others died in what the authorities said were medical emergencies.

While rebels were still in the Capitol, Trump released a video that apparently apologized for the events and said of the riots: “We love you. You are very special ”.

National displacement moves and causes ‘enormous anger’

In his first comments since the January 6 Capitol attack, Trump also blew up US house plans to fire him.

Trump spoke to reporters as he boarded the White One’s White House plane for a trip to Texas and called his planned indictment in the House of Representatives on Wednesday a “continuation of the largest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

Trump said that the prospect of a Supreme Court caused “enormous anger” in the nation. But he said he wanted “no violence”.

With only eight days left in his one-day administration, Trump is alone, avoided by former supporters and American companies, banned from social media, and now faces a second charge over his incitement to riot against Congress.

His trip to the Alamo, Texas, where he will highlight claims of success in building an American-Mexican border wall, is his first public live appearance since gathering thousands of supporters at the National Mall to march toward Congress.

Although this is not the same Alamo as the famous fortress in another part of Texas, the trip marks something of a last stand for the Republican.

( Jowharwith AFP, AP and REUTERS)