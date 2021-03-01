Truth or Fake: Why these videos have nothing to do with Mars Perseverance Rover

The perseverance rover hit Mars on February 18, 2021 – a news event that was seen around the world. Shortly afterwards, videos and photos began circulating on Twitter – but they were not actual images from Perseverance Rover. Watch our video above to see how we found out where the videos came from.

This is not the first time fake news has been spinning around the Red Planet. Observer journalist Tristan Werkmeister digs into why these images were shared and looks at other times in history when people spread misinformation about Mars.

Tristan Werkmeister, a journalist at The Observers, debunks viral videos about the Perseverance Mars mission. © FRANCE 24