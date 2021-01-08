Twitter permanently shuts down Trump’s account “due to risk of further incitement to violence”

Twitter Inc said on Friday that it has permanently shut down US President Donald Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement to violence following the storming of the US capital on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters.

“After careful review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently shut down the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” the company said in a tweet.

Social media companies have knocked down Trump’s accounts in the wake of the unrest on Wednesday. Facebook Inc said earlier this week that it shut down his account until at least the end of his presidency.

The Republican president will be handed over to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

The White House did not immediately comment.

In a blog post on Friday, Twitter said that two of the president’s tweets published that day were contrary to its policy of glorifying violence.

Twitter had temporarily blocked Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, on Wednesday after the siege of Capitol Hill, and warned that further violations of the president’s accounts would result in a permanent shutdown.

Trump had to delete three rule-breaking tweets before his account was unblocked. He returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Joe Biden would be the next US president.

