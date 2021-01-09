Twitter permanently shuts down Trump’s account “due to risk of further incitement to violence”

Twitter Inc said on Friday that it has permanently shut down US President Donald Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement to violence.

“After careful review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently shut down the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” the company said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Twitter temporarily blocked Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, after the siege of Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protesters and warned that further violations of the president’s accounts would result in a permanent shutdown.

The White House did not immediately comment.

Facebook Inc said earlier this week that it shut down Trump’s account until at least the end of his presidency. He will be handed over to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

(REUTERS)