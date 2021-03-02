Two Americans linked to Carlos Ghosn’s escape were extradited to Japan

A U.S. father and son were handed over to Japanese officials on Monday, their lawyer said, after losing an extradition battle over allegations they helped former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee Japan.

Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor were arrested in May after Japan issued an order accusing them of helping Ghosn escape from Tokyo to Lebanon in December 2019 – reportedly hidden in a large box in a private jet – while facing economic fees in Japan.

Two weeks ago, the US Supreme Court rejected Taylor’s emergency measure and cleared the way for their extradition following similar rulings by lower courts.

“This is a sad day for the family and for anyone who believes that veterans deserve better treatment from their own country,” said Paul Kelly, their lawyer, in a statement confirming that they had been handed over to Japanese custody.

U.S. courts rejected Taylor’s lawyer’s claim that the two men would face torture-like conditions in the Japanese prison just enough to deserve to break the extradition agreement between Tokyo and Washington.

Peter Taylor and his father, a former US special forces force who became a private security contractor, had been detained pending the outcome of the extradition campaign.

U.S. court documents show that the two, and a Lebanese citizen, allegedly helped smuggle Ghosn out of Japan in a major music equipment case.

Prosecutors in a court report called it “one of the most cheeky and well-orchestrated acts of escape in recent history.”

Ghosn, who was a global business superstar at the end of his career, fled Japan while on bail for financial misconduct.

He was arrested in November 2018 and was expected to face charges on charges including underestimation of his salary and misuse of the company’s assets.

Ghosn, who has denied any wrongdoing, has said he fled because he could not get a fair trial in Japan.

