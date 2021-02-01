Lawyers for Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court on Monday against President Yoweri Museveni’s victory in last month’s election, claiming the vote was rigged.

“We want to annul the election. We do not want (Museveni) to run in any future election,” said Medard Sseggona, one of Win’s lawyers, at Kampala District Court, where he submitted his candidacy for second place in the January 14 presidential election.

Museveni, a former 76-year-old rebel leader who has ruled since 1986, won a sixth term with 58.6 percent of the vote. Wine, a 38-year-old singer who became an MP, came a distant second with 34.8 percent and beat his voice like a scam.

According to the constitution, Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had 15 days from the Election Commission’s declaration of results to challenge the results.

The Supreme Court must now decide the petition within 45 days.

Losing candidates have previously tried to successfully overturn Museveni’s gains in court. The veteran leader has won every election since 1996, almost all horrified by accusations of irregularities.

Wine says he has extensive evidence that voting is rigged, including stuffing ballot boxes, threatening voters and manipulating results at individual polling stations.

Museveni declared the election the purest in Uganda’s history after independence.

The start of the vote was marred by the worst bloodshed before the election in several years, and a persistent breakdown of government critics and Museveni’s rivals.

(AFP)