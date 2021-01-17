Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine is under “house arrest” after a controversial vote, the party said

Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine remains under “house arrest”, his party said on Sunday after a controversial election returned President Yoweri Museveni to office for a sixth term.

The former ragga singer became a legislator and came in second in the presidential election and has said that the process was frightened by widespread fraud and violence.

He has not left his home since going to the polls on Thursday and on Friday said he was under “siege” when soldiers and police surrounded his home and prevented anyone from entering or leaving.

“Our leader … is in practice under house arrest,” Joel Ssenyonyi, a spokesman for the National Unity Platform, told a news conference, adding that no one was allowed in.

“His home is not a storage facility. We are very concerned about the condition of him and his wife.”

A Twitter update under Wines’ account, written by an administrator like Uganda remains under an Internet shutdown for a fifth day, says the couple had “run out of food.”

The party said prominent MP Francis Zaake, who was arrested in an attempt to visit Wines’ house on Friday, had been hospitalized “severely beaten and brutalized” by security forces.

Ugandan officials have said the soldiers and police were there for Wines’ own safety.

‘Minority Clicks’

Vin and his NUP have not yet described their next steps after rejecting the election as a “complete scam”.

“Once again, a minority clique is forcing itself on the majority of Uganda. This is something we will oppose. This is something we will say no to using all the avenues provided by law,” Ssenyonyi said.

Museveni, 76, has ruled Uganda without a break since taking control in 1986, when he helped end years of tyranny under Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

Once praised for his commitment to good governance, the former rebel leader has crushed every opposition and adjusted the constitution to run again and again.

His re-election with 58.6 percent of the vote, to Wines ‘34.8 percent, came after the most violent election campaign in recent years, with harassment by the opposition, the media and the deaths of many of Wines’ supporters.

Vin said that there had been a stop in the ballot box, threats and that his party’s agents had been beaten and expelled during the election on Thursday.

But Museveni has said it was the purest election in the country’s history.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus praised Uganda on Saturday for voting “despite an environment of threats and fear.”

She added that the United States was “deeply concerned about the many credible reports of violence in the security forces during the pre-election period and election irregularities”.

