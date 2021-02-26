Under pressure: France’s medical students juggle studies and the Covid-19 front line

The Covid-19 pandemic has improved professional and student life. In some cases, it has even been too early to force a mixture of the two, as is the case for future doctors in France. Many medical students have gone from the classroom to the medical front line, while still having to study for exams. This combination can take a toll on their physical and mental health. FRANCE 24’s Cécile Galluccio and Claire Paccalin met with two medical students in Poitiers and Paris to find out what strategies they have developed to deal with the pressure.

Program developed by Rebecca Martin and Wassim Cornet.