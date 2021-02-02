US Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez says she is a survivor of sexual abuse

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described her life-threatening fears during the storming of the American capital in an emotional broadcast on Monday night, doubling the demand for Republican politicians to be held accountable.

New York House member Ocasio-Cortez said she was harassed by those she identified as fans of former President Donald Trump for several days before the January 6 incident and warned other members of Congress to be “cautious” on the day of the rally.

That day, Ocasio-Cortez said on an Instagram Live broadcast that she hid behind a bathroom door in her office and feared for her life.

She evacuated with an employee to another building, she added, crawling to enter a colleague’s office where she hid for hours.

The congresswoman equated Republican calls to move on from the incident, in which five people died and dozens of police officers were injured, to other forms of abuse.

“The reason I’m getting emotional right now is that these people who’s telling us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even ask us to apologize. “It’s the same tactic for addicts,” she said.

“And I survive sexual abuse and I have not told that to many people in my life.”

Several congressional committees are investigating security flaws behind the attacks.

Ocasio-Cortez, known to his fans as the AOC, is among Democrats calling on Republicans who encouraged and repeated Trump’s lie that he had won the November 3 presidential election to resign after the incident.

“This is the addict’s tactic, it’s not about another political opinion, it’s about basic humanity,” she said.

“We are not safe with people who hold positions of power who are willing to risk the lives of others if they think it will make them a political point.”

(REUTERS)