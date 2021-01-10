US House Democrats are preparing for accusations when Senate Republicans criticize Trump

The Democrats’ drive for a new effort to quickly accuse the outgoing President Donald Trump has received support, and a top Republican said the president’s role in the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent crowd of Trump supporters was worthy of punishment.

Senator Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Said on Saturday that he believed Trump had committed “incurable crimes.” But he did not explicitly say whether he would vote to remove the president from office at the end of a Senate trial if the House sent over articles of indictment.

“I do not know what to send and one of the things I am honest about is whether the House would completely politicize anything,” Toomey said on Saturday on the Fox News Channel, speaking of democracy. controlled house.

“I think the president committed incurable crimes, but I do not know what will land on the senate floor, if anything,” Toomey said.

Late Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to her Democratic counterparts reiterating that Trump must be held accountable – but stopped short of making an accusation. Still, she told her election rally: “I urge you to be prepared to return to Washington this week.”

“It is imperative that those who attacked our democracy be held accountable,” Pelosi wrote. “There must be a recognition that this desecration was initiated by the president.”

Pelosi said the House Democrats “will continue to meet with members of parliament and constitutional experts and others.”

The new democratic effort to stamp Trump’s presidential record – for the second time and days before the end of his term – with the indelible indictment gained more supporters on Saturday. Rep. David Cicilline, DR.I, a leader of the House’s attempt to draft constitutional articles – or accusations – accusing Trump of inciting rebellion, said his group had grown to include 185 co-sponsors.

Legislators plan to formally introduce the proposal on Monday in the House, where accusations must originate. If Democrats decide to move on, a vote could be possible on Wednesday – exactly one week before Democrat Joe Biden becomes president at noon on January 20.

The articles, if passed by the House, could then be transferred to the Senate for a trial, with senators acting as jurors who would ultimately vote on whether to acquit or convict Trump. If convicted, Trump would be removed from office and succeeded by the vice president.

Earlier Saturday, Pelosi told his San Francisco voters during an online video conference that it was “a decision we must make.”

Potentially complicating that decision is what it means for Biden and the beginning of his presidency. While reiterating that he has long seen Trump unfit for office, Biden on Friday circumvented a question of deportation and said what Congress is doing “is up to them to decide.”

If the House decides to prosecute, the Senate could soon begin legal proceedings under the current calendar on January 20, the opening day.

“Incitement of the President”

A violent and largely white mob of Trump supporters overpowered police, broke through security lines and fell through the Capitol on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to disperse as they laid the final, formal hand on Biden’s victory over Trump at Electoral College.

The crowd rose to the dome-shaped symbol of American democracy after a rally near the White House, in which Trump reiterated his false claims that the election was stolen from him and urged his supporters to march in force against the Capitol.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the siege.

“It has been a revelation to the world to see that there are currently people in our country led by this president who have chosen their whiteness over democracy,” Pelosi said of the attack.

She added: “This can not be exaggerated. Participation, not just participation, instigation of the President of the United States, must and will be addressed. ”

No. 4 House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York reiterated his support for what he called “a rebellious act encouraged and encouraged by Donald Trump.”

Speaking of Trump, Jeffries said Saturday: “He should be charged, convicted and thrown out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and banished forever to the dustbin of history.”

Outrage over the attack and Trump’s role in imposing it on him limited a divisive, chaotic presidency like few others in the country’s history. It is less than two weeks until Trump is absent, but the Democrats have made it clear that they do not want to wait that long.

Senate Murkowski, Sasse Critic of Trump

Trump, meanwhile, has few other Republicans speaking in his defense. He has become increasingly isolated, hollowed out in the White House because he has been abandoned in the aftermath of the riot by many aides, leading Republicans and so far two cabinet members – both women.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who has long expressed outrage over Trump’s behavior in office, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that he simply “needs to get out.”

Senator Ben Sasse, another Trump critic, said more important than what is happening to Trump “is what is happening to the people of the United States and this union 12 days and later.”

But the Nebraska Republican also told “CBS Tomorrow” on Friday that he will “definitely consider” what articles the House is sending over because he believes Trump “has disregarded his mandate” to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

After spending many weeks refusing to admit defeat in the November election, Trump promised – after the Capitol riot – to oversee a smooth transfer of power to Biden. He called for reconciliation and healing, but then announced that he would not attend the inauguration – the first presidential election since shortly after the Civil War.

