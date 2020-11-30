US President-elect Joe Biden elects a White House communications team

President-elect Joe Biden will have a female senior communications team at her White House, led by Kate Bedingfield, campaign communications director.

Bedingfield will serve as Biden’s White House Communications Director, and Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.

Biden also plans to appoint Neera Tanden, President and CEO of the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, as head of the Office of Management and Budget, according to a person familiar with the transition process granted anonymity to speak freely about internal deliberations.

All three are veterans of the Obama administration. Bedingfield served as communications director for Biden while he was vice president; Psaki was the White House’s communications director and spokesman at the State Department. and Tanden served as senior adviser to Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important tasks of a president, and this team will have the enormous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said in a statement.

“These qualified, experienced communicators provide different perspectives on their work and a common commitment to build this country better,” he added.

Karine Jean Pierre, who was Deputy Chief of Staff Kamala Harris’ Chief of Staff, will serve as the presiding officer for the election of the President-elect. She is another Obama alum after serving as regional political director of the White House Office of Political Affairs.

Pili Tobar, who was communications director for coalitions at Biden’s campaign, will be his deputy communications director at the White House.

(AP)