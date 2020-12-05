“We are in our homeland, the invaders are attacking us,” said Tigray’s Gebremichael

As fighting continues “in many parts” of Ethiopia’s Tigra, according to the UN, Tigray’s regional president Debretsion Gebremichael Jowhartold the northern region to continue fighting as long as federal “invaders” are on Tigraya’s land.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military operations in the northern Tigray region a month ago, saying they were targeting the leaders of its ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Gebremichael believes that the neighborhood of Eritrea plays a key role in the conflict.

“They already have 16 divisions in Tigray. They’re fighting on the side of the federal army … They have a united front against us. Wherever you go, they are there. “

“We are in our homeland, the invaders are attacking us, by plane or by artillery.”

Gebremichael also claimed that Eritrean forces had participated in mass looting, a report that both Eritrea and Ethiopia denied.

“They have taken laboratory equipment, computers, books. They have gone to a medicine factory, says Gebremichael to FRANCE 24’s Nicolas Germain.

According to the International Crisis Group (ICG), the month-long conflict has claimed thousands of lives and tens of thousands of refugees have fled across the border into Sudan.

The UN has warned of a possible humanitarian catastrophe in Tigray, although a communication shutdown has made it difficult to assess conditions on the ground.

( Jowharwith AFP)