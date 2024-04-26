South Africa: Trial Begins for Alleged Thieves at Ramaphosa’s Farm

Accused in Theft from President’s Farm Set to Face Court in Limpopo,Three people accused of stealing foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm are set to appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo today, facing charges of housebreaking, theft, and conspiracy to steal, reports SABC News.

The theft, totaling $580,000, allegedly occurred in February 2020. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed plans for the extradition of two Namibian nationals linked to the case, hinting at imminent arrests.

Siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, with Floriana previously employed as a domestic worker at the farm, have been granted bail, while the alleged mastermind, Imanuwela David, remains in custody after being denied bail. The case is anticipated to proceed to trial soon.

Enyobeni Families Find Vindication in Rights Report, Seek Action from Officials

Families of the victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy expressed their vindication following the release of an investigative report by the South African Human Rights Commission, reports News24.

The report, released in East London, highlighted failures by state organs regarding public safety and responsible drinking, particularly noting inadequate enforcement of liquor regulations and zoning/building oversight.

Ntombizonke Mgangala and Khululekile Ncandana, who lost loved ones in the tragedy, welcomed the report, emphasizing its potential to foster safer communities and hold state entities accountable. Xolile Malangeni echoed these sentiments, stressing the state’s responsibility to uphold law and order.

The families view the report as pivotal in their pursuit of justice for the victims, acknowledging the broader societal implications of the tragedy.

While awaiting responses from authorities, including the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, police, and Buffalo City Metro, they anticipate concrete actions based on the report’s recommendations.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue to determine criminal liability for the incident, highlighting ongoing efforts to address systemic failures and prevent future tragedies.

32-Year-Old Woman Drowns in Tragic Accident at Gqeberha Harbour

In a tragic incident at Gqeberha harbour in the Eastern Cape, a 32-year-old woman drowned early Thursday morning while working at the vehicle terminal, reports IOL.

According to Eastern Cape police, the woman, whose identity is being withheld, was driving a Ford Ranger cab onto a vessel carrier when the vehicle accelerated unexpectedly, plunging into the harbour.

Despite efforts, she couldn’t exit the submerged vehicle. Her body was later recovered, and an inquest docket has been opened for investigation.