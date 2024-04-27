Tanzania: More Than 150 Killed in Flooding and Landslides in Tanzania

At least 155 people have died in floods and landslides in Tanzania following weeks of heavy rain that has pounded East Africa. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the El Nino climate pattern had worsened the ongoing rainy season.

Tanzania’s death toll has more than doubled in two weeks as the amount of rainfall increases, especially in the coastal region and the capital, Dar es Salaam.

Around 200,000 people and more than 51,000 households have been affected.

Flooded schools have been closed and emergency services have rescued people marooned by flood waters.

Addressing parliament on Thursday, Majaliwa said that the rains could continue into May, and urged families living in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.

“The heavy El Niño rains, accompanied by strong winds, floods, and landslides in various parts of the country, have caused significant damage,” Majaliwa said.

“These include loss of life, destruction of crops, homes, citizens’ property, and infrastructure such as roads, bridges and railways.”

Kenya and Burundi impacted

Heavy rains have also swept through neighbouring Burundi and Kenya.

In Kenya, 35 people were reported dead as of Monday, a number that’s expected to increase as flooding continues.

In the Mathare slum in the capital, Nairobi, at least four bodies were retrieved from flooded houses on Wednesday. Local media reported that more bodies were retrieved from the Mathare River.

Kenyan President William Ruto ordered the army to help with rescue operations.

He chaired a multi-agency flood response meeting on Thursday and directed the National Youth Service to provide land for people in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile in Burundi, the rains have displaced nearly 100,000 people.