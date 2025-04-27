A Comprehensive Guide to Pope Francis’s Funeral

The funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away this week at the age of 88, was held in St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

Who was in attendance?

More than 200,000 individuals were anticipated to participate in the ceremony in the expansive square before St. Peter’s Basilica.

Leaders from Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, Britain, Ukraine, Brazil, EU institutions, and Francis’s homeland of Argentina were also in attendance.

The Pope’s casket

Pope Francis requested to be buried in a modest coffin.

Yesterday evening, following his lying-in-state at St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis’s coffin was sealed in a private ceremony presided over by eight Catholic cardinals.

The Pope’s face was covered with a white silk veil, and his body was sprinkled with holy water.

Items such as coins and medals minted during his papacy were placed in the casket.

A special document outlining key aspects of his 12-year papacy was also included in the casket.

Francis chose a simple zinc-lined wooden coffin, unlike his predecessors, who were interred in three caskets made of cypress, lead, and oak.

The funeral Mass

This morning, the Pope’s coffin was carried out of the basilica and into the public square for the funeral.

The funeral Mass commenced at 9 AM Irish time, with a choir performing introductory rites in Latin, and the ceremony lasted approximately 90 minutes.

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re delivered the homily and led the mass, which was co-celebrated by 220 cardinals and 750 bishops and priests near the altar, alongside more than 4,000 other priests participating in the square.

The Vatican released the full order of service for the funeral in advance.

In chronological order:

— Reading of liturgical texts

— A homily by Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re

— A universal prayer in multiple languages

— The consecration of the bread and wine

— Exchange of a sign of peace or handshake among participants

— The Eucharist

— A moment of silence

— The sprinkling of holy water on the coffin.

The final words

One prayer during the mass included petitions to God for all people and nations “to persist in pursuing the path of peace.”

In the ‘Final Commendation and Farewell,’ Cardinal Re entrusted the Pope’s soul to God and sought comfort for the 1.4 billion members of the Roman Catholic Church.

Near the conclusion of the Mass, Cardinal Re stated in Latin: “O God, faithful rewarder of souls, grant that your departed servant and our Bishop, Pope Francis, whom you appointed as successor of Peter and shepherd of your Church, may joyfully dwell in your presence in heaven, experiencing the wonders of your grace and compassion, which he faithfully provided on earth.”

Cardinal Re then sprinkled the coffin with holy water and incense.

At the end of the mass, the choir sang in Latin: “May the angels lead you into paradise; may the martyrs welcome you and escort you into the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.”

The final journey

Francis was laid to rest according to his wishes in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore (St. Mary Major), to which he held a special devotion.

The last pope to be buried outside the Vatican was Leo XIII, who died in 1903.

The funeral cortege made its way to the basilica from St. Peter’s at a walking pace. Crowds gathered along the approximately 5.5 km route, passing many of Rome’s renowned landmarks, including the Colosseum.

Visitors will be allowed at the tomb shortly after the private burial in the basilica.

A group of individuals stood on the steps leading to St. Mary Major to pay their final respects to Francis, reflecting his dedication to serving the poor and oppressed during his papacy.

The burial was a private affair; however, visitors were permitted to access the tomb shortly afterward.

The tomb bears only the Latin name for Francis, Franciscus.