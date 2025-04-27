Canada’s Prime Minister Labels Fatal Vancouver Incident as a ‘Car-Ramming Attack’

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has referred to the incident in Vancouver that resulted in nine fatalities at a street festival as a “car-ramming attack,” noting that over 20 individuals sustained injuries.

Authorities have dismissed terrorism as a motive. Mr. Carney, speaking a day prior to a national election, indicated that while the investigation is ongoing, there are no signs of an “active threat to Canadians.”

According to police, a man drove through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city of Vancouver.

A 30-year-old man from Vancouver was apprehended at the scene and was reportedly “known” to the authorities.

One witness recounted to CTV News that he observed a black vehicle weaving dangerously near the festival just before the crowd was hit.

“Currently, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” said Vancouver police in a post on X.

A number of individuals have been killed and several others injured after a driver plowed into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. The driver is in custody. We will release more information as the investigation progresses. pic.twitter.com/Iqh5AK5Au3

— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. (2 a.m. Irish time) near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party, honoring a Philippine national hero, was happening.

Police confirmed that the event took place in the Sunset on Fraser neighborhood of the city.

Earlier, Mr. Carney expressed on X: “I am devastated to learn about the horrific events at the Lapu-Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.”

I am devastated to learn about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.

I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and those injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all grieving together…

— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 27, 2025

Canada’s federal election is scheduled for tomorrow.

Officials from Carney’s Liberal Party announced that the prime minister’s campaign activities would be put on hold today following the tragedy.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed he was “shattered to hear about the terrible incident” and conveyed his “deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the vibrant Filipino community in Canada.”

In 2023, the government of British Columbia officially recognized April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day, celebrating the cultural contributions of the Filipino-Canadian community, one of the largest immigrant groups in the province.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, was among those present at the event but left mere minutes before the vehicle arrived, according to CTV News.

“This is so horrific, I don’t even know what to say,” Mr. Singh was quoted as saying by CTV. “I was just there, and I can only picture the smiling kids that I saw dancing.”

Another witness reported seeing about 15 people lying on the ground after the dark SUV crashed into the crowd.

This witness noted that the driver attempted to flee but was pursued by festival-goers and held against a fence for approximately ten minutes until police arrived.

The festival, particularly celebrated in the central Philippines, honors Datu Lapu-Lapu, a Filipino chieftain who defeated Spanish forces led by Ferdinand Magellan in the Battle of Mactan in 1521.

The highlight of the festivities in Vancouver features a multi-block street party in the Sunset neighborhood, showcasing Filipino cuisine and traditions, live performances, and cultural displays.

“I didn’t see the driver, all I heard was an engine rev,” said Yoseb Vardeh, co-owner of the food truck Bao Buns, in an interview with Postmedia.

“I stepped outside of my food truck, looked down the road, and saw bodies everywhere,” Mr. Vardeh said, his voice choked with emotion. “He drove straight through the entire block, right down the middle.”

The Vancouver Sun reported that thousands of people had gathered in the area.

Vancouver city councilor Peter Fry told CTV News he had been at the event earlier that day.

“This was a wonderful event, a tremendous community occasion. To see it end in such tragedy is heartbreaking, but it won’t break us or our community,” he said.