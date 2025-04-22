Cardinals to Gather for First Time Since Pope’s Passing to Finalize Funeral Arrangements

The cardinals will convene this morning for the first time since the passing of Pope Francis to finalize the arrangements for his funeral.

All eyes will be on Vatican City following the death of the 88-year-old pontiff on Easter Monday.

Pope Francis passed away after suffering a cerebral stroke that resulted in a coma and irreversible heart failure, according to the Vatican.

Tributes streamed in from across the globe yesterday, including statements from President Michael D. Higgins and various world leaders, many of whom commended the Pope for his advocacy on behalf of the marginalized.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer remarked that Francis had been “a Pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten.”

This death heralds the beginning of a long-standing ritual, where the camerlengo, Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell, first confirms Pope Francis’s death and secures the papal apartment.

Cardinal Farrell will assume the administrative and financial responsibilities of the Holy See until a new pope is appointed.

Before the cardinals, who are senior members of the Catholic Church, gather in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave—where a new pope will be elected—the Church enters a period known as “sede vacante,” or “the vacant See.”

The Pope’s body will lie in the chapel for a few days before being moved for public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica, following new rites that Francis approved last year.

The public is expected to begin paying their respects to Francis starting Wednesday, according to the Vatican.

The date for the funeral has yet to be announced, but it must take place between four and six days after the death and will be confirmed following the cardinals’ meeting this morning.

US President Donald Trump shared on social media that he and his wife, Melania, intend to attend the funeral.

Following the funeral, there will be nine days of official mourning, known as “novendiali.”

To allow everyone time to gather, the conclave must commence 15 to 20 days after the declaration of sede vacante, though it can occur sooner if the cardinals reach an agreement.

Cardinals, including Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe from London, will participate in the election for the next pope.

Both aged 79, they are just below the voting age cutoff for the conclave.

Only cardinals under the age of 80, known as cardinal electors, are eligible to vote, and their number is limited to 120.

When asked about the qualities needed in the next pope at a press conference yesterday, Cardinal Nichols stated: “He has to be a man of great inner strength, and I think great inner peace.”

He further added: “I believe those inner qualities of closeness to God and peace are absolutely essential.”

Cardinal Radcliffe remarked: “I think we should always be open to being surprised. All recent popes have been quite different from one another.”